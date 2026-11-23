





(Anchorage, AK) – On Nov. 20, 2026, the Honorable Jack McKenna of Anchorage Superior Court sentenced Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, 21, to a term of 35 years’ imprisonment, with 15 years suspended, for the 2022 murder of Jersey Miller.

Mr. Miller was 16 years old when Musa shot him in the head from a moving car driven by a juvenile co-defendant. At the time, Musa, the driver, and a third juvenile were making their escape after taking between $20-40 from Mr. Miller, who had met them in expectation of purchasing a “puff bar,” or marijuana vaporizer device.

Under the terms of a plea agreement with the State, Musa faced a potential sentence of between 20 to 50 years of active time to serve, with the other terms of his sentence, including suspended time, probation, and other conditions, left to the discretion of the sentencing court. Prosecutors for the State requested an active term of 40 years to serve, while the defense requested 20 years to serve. Before imposing sentence, Judge McKenna made detailed, extensive findings of fact from the facts agreed to by the parties, including that the trajectory of the bullet that passed through Mr. Miller’s head strongly suggested an aimed, intentional shot. Judge McKenna weighed those facts against Musa’s age at the time of the crime, 17, and his lack of criminal history. He justified that sentencing as in line with Alaska case law suggesting that an average first-time offender convicted of Murder in the Second Degree should receive a sentence of 20-30 years.

Allegations of delinquency regarding the two juveniles with Musa were adjudicated in separate proceedings. The results of those proceedings, as a matter of law, are confidential and not adult criminal convictions.