Sam Mihara to share WWII incarceration experience

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He was forced from his home in San Francisco to the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, prison camp at age 9. Mihara now tours the nation advocating against mass injustice, and he delivered the National Endowment for the Humanities’ 2024 Jefferson Lecture.

Mihara’s presentation at UAF will feature historic photographs by Dorothea Lange.

The free public event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. in UAF’s Schaible Auditorium and online via Zoom.

This event is sponsored by Phi Alpha Theta, the UAF Department of History and the UAF Asian studies program.

UAF