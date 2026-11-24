





The Republican president said that “these credit card companies have made a lot—and the credit card fees that they charge—I’m all into it.”



Two weeks after saying that if President Donald Trump “wants to be Mr. Veto, let’s test that out,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday welcomed his renewed support for one of his 2024 campaign trail promises: capping credit card interest rates at 10%.

“Let’s cap credit card interest rates and save Americans money,” Warren (D-Mass.) wrote on social media in response to a Fox News interview in which Trump was asked about possibly working with incoming Democratic majorities in Congress on the policy.

“I would do it,” Trump said of a one-year cap, claiming he didn’t know Democrats had long pushed for the policy when he initially endorsed it. “These credit card companies have made a lot—and the credit card fees that they charge—I’m all into it.”

“I know that some people would say it’s not free enterprise, but what’s free enterprise when you’re sitting home, and you get a bill that some guy sat up in an office on Park Avenue, and they said let’s charge a fee that’s too high?” he added. “So I’m all for that.”

In February 2025, when Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill that would cap credit card interest rates at 10% for five years, Sanders—who caucuses with Democrats—highlighted Trump’s campaign pledge. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) lead the bill in the House of Representatives.

This past February, dozens of civil rights, consumer protection, labor, veteran, and other groups called on Congress to pass that legislation, and also pointed to Trump’s January social media post backing a one-year 10% cap. At the time, the average credit card interest rate was 19.61%, according to Bankrate. As of early this month, it was 19.71%.

Early November featured a blue tsunami in the midterm elections that set up Democrats to take over both the Senate and House in January. Since then, progressives including Sanders and Warren have called for passing bold policies and daring the Republican president to veto them—while Trump has started selling a red hat with the word “veto” on it.

“Trump says he welcomes the nickname ‘Mr. Veto.’ Well, let’s test that out by passing legislation the American people support,” Warren wrote shortly after the midterms, urging Democrats to stop his Iran War, reverse GOP healthcare cuts while expanding coverage, fund universal childcare, and cancel “the tax breaks Trump and the Republicans handed out to corporations, ultramillionaires, and billionaires.”

After Trump suggested Friday that he was “open to great healthcare,” Sanders and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) reiterated their calls to pass Medicare for All legislation, a fight Sanders has long spearheaded on Capitol Hill.

“I appreciate the president’s comments,” said Sanders. “Our job now is to do what every other major country does: Guarantee healthcare to all as a human right and substantially lower the cost of prescription drugs. I look forward to working with President Trump.”

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