









(Anchorage, AK) – Last week the Alaska Superior Court granted summary judgment in favor of the Division of Elections in Alaskans for Mary v. Dahlstrom et al., holding that the internal records sought by the plaintiffs were not public records subject to disclosure under Alaska’s Public Records Act and that the Division was not required to create a new more public report for the campaign.

The Department of Law is pleased with the Superior Court’s decision affirming that the records sought by the campaign were not public records under Alaska law. The court recognized that the absentee ballot detail reports provided to observers are temporary working documents used during election administration and are not subject to disclosure under the Public Records Act. The court further found that the Division was not required to create a new report for the campaign in the middle of counting ballots. The Court said it best: “The Division is actively in the middle of counting ballots. It has active deadlines it must meet. […] The timing of the Campaign’s request could simply not be worse.” The Division remains committed to its mission of ensuring Alaska’s elections are administered fairly, accurately, and in accordance with the law.

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