





Trump’s war with Iran is driving up food and fuel costs, forcing families to scale back Thanksgiving plans, turn to layaway loans to cover holiday expenses



WASHINGTON – Families will pay more for nearly everything on the Thanksgiving table this year, from the turkey to the fixings and holiday pies. A new analysis from Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation finds that the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is up 11% over the past year, roughly three times the overall rate of inflation, making Thanksgiving yet another expensive holiday for families under President Trump.

This year, frozen turkeys – once an affordable option for the Thanksgiving table’s centerpiece – will cost 26% more. Classic Thanksgiving sides will also take a bigger bite out of holiday grocery budgets. Fans of macaroni and cheese will face an astounding 40.2% price hike on elbow macaroni this year. Green bean casserole lovers are in for sticker shock, with green beans up 36.7% and cream of mushroom soup climbing 22.5%. Other holiday favorites have seen price hikes, too, including cornbread mix (9%) and candied yams (10.6%). Dessert offers no sweet relief this year: Pillsbury pie crust is up more than 6%, while Granny Smith apples and pecans have climbed 10%and 23%, respectively. Even wrapping up Thanksgiving leftovers will cost more, with Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil 22.3% more expensive.

Higher prices for Thanksgiving staples this year trace back to Trump’s war with Iran and his erratic tariffs. While his war has sent fuel and fertilizer costs soaring, driving up the price of turkey and fresh produce, his tariffs have made traditionally affordable alternatives like canned goods more expensive this year.

As prices continue to climb out of reach, recent polling finds that fewer Americans are planning to host Thanksgiving dinner than last year, and many plan to change menu items or cut back on guests. Nearly one-third find hosting this year a financial strain, while almost one in five expect to turn to buy now, pay later loans just to celebrate with loved ones.

Groundwork Collaborative Senior Advisor for Economic Policy Emily DiVito shared her reaction:

“Thanksiving dinner will cost families more this year thanks to Trump. His war with Iran and reckless tariffs are driving up the cost of nearly everything on the Thanksgiving table, from the turkey to the sides. Working families are in for an expensive holiday season, with less room in their budgets and little patience for a president who promised but failed to bring prices down.”

Kyle Moore, Chief Economist at The Century Foundation, said:

“Thanksgiving is supposed to be about gathering around the table, but this year many families are deciding how many people they can afford to feed. When the cost of a traditional dinner jumps 11% in a single year and nearly one in five Americans expect to rely on Buy Now, Pay Later loans just to celebrate, it’s a clear sign that household budgets are stretched to their limit. These price hikes are the result of policy choices, and families are footing the bill.”