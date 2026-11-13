This Day in Alaska History-November 13th, 1922











On November 13th 1922, Austin E. Cap Lathrop Began construction on the Alaska Moving Picture studio, a 7000 square foot motion picture studio near the end of 3rd Ave in downtown Anchorage.

Lathrop had formed the Alaska Moving Picture Corporation earlier that year; this new studio was central to the corporation and was initially utilized for the filming of “The Cheechakos,” which was completed in 1923 and released in 1924.

The motion picture that was created there was the very first full-length motion picture to be filmed entirely in Alaska. The plot of the film was about two gold prospectors sailing north to the Klondike Gold Rush in the late 1890s when their ship caught fire and they, along with the rest aboard, had to abandon ship.

After escaping, prospective prospectors “Horseshoe” Riley and Bob Dexter (William Dills and Albert Van Altwerp) encounter a young girl whose mother had thought she had been lost in the blaze.

The trio continues on to Anchorage, where they almost immediately strike gold. The film utilized local scenery, actors, and crew instead of using Hollywood studios and would mark a pioneering milestone for early cinema production in Alaska.

A print of the film would be maintained in the University of Alaska Fairbanks film archive andf chosen to be preserved in the National Film Registry.