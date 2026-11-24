





“While everyday Americans struggle with rising gas and grocery prices, Trump hosted an exclusive dinner tonight at his own resort for top buyers of his crypto meme coin.”



US President Donald Trump on Sunday hosted a third exclusive dinner for the biggest holders of his brazenly corrupt meme coin as his administration moved to strip modest nutrition assistance from over 6 million additional Americans amid high grocery prices.

Sunday’s dinner took place at the president’s private golf club in Sterling, Virginia, where more than 100 people who held a combined $8.6 million worth of the $TRUMP crypto coin—which is currently trading below $1, down from a high of around $75—gathered to “dine on grilled filet mignon and pan-seared halibut while hearing speeches from the likes of Kevin O’Leary of the ‘Shark Tank’ television show and NBA veteran Tristan Thompson,” Reuters reported.

The top 120 meme coin holders who attended Sunday’s gala received a gift bag that included a watch and a Trump fragrance.

Financial disclosures show that Trump pocketed around $635 million in earnings from his meme coin last year, but investors haven’t fared nearly as well. According to a recent Public Citizen analysis, “Trump’s crypto schemes have left investors at least an estimated $4.7 billion underwater,” with the $TRUMP coin accounting for $3.2 billion of those losses.

“As Trump tries to extract the last possible dollars from his waning $TRUMP cryptocurrency scam, it has turned into a pay-for-access deal more than ever before,” Public Citizen co-president Robert Weissman said on Sunday, pointing to his group’s new finding that more than half of the crypto wallets appearing on the gala leaderboard “received their $TRUMP tokens from cryptocurrency exchanges that prohibit US customers.”

“Our analysis shows that foreign interests are likely among those paying for the privilege of dining with the president,” said Weissman.

Ahead of Sunday’s dinner, a group of Democratic US senators argued that the scoring system used to determine who would qualify to attend the exclusive gala “appears to be a pay-to-play scheme designed to reward the president’s wealthy allies and con the president’s supporters while lining his pockets directly.”

“With the president poised to grow his financial holdings as a direct result of the November 22, 2026 gala dinner—particularly as American families suffer rising costs—it is incumbent upon the administration to answer to the American people about the President’s involvement in and profits from the upcoming event,” the senators wrote.

The dinner came less than two weeks after the Trump administration unveiled a proposed rule that would take Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from around 6.3 million people, including many children.

The rule, if enacted, would compound the devastating impacts of the SNAP cuts that Trump and congressional Republicans enacted last year, taking food aid from more than 5 million people so far.

“Just a reminder that while everyday Americans struggle with rising gas and grocery prices, Trump hosted an exclusive dinner tonight at his own resort for top buyers of his crypto meme coin, which he claims he made $635 million off of last year,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group, wrote on Sunday.

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