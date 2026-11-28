





Last Sunday, November 22nd, Alaska State Troopers opened an investigation after receiving a report of a burglary of welding leads at Udelhoven Oil in Nikiski.

Two days later, on Tuesday, troopers found that 32-year-old Obadiah Moore had gone to Peninsula Scrap and Salvage Company with 133 pounds of copper that was consistent with welding leads.

The following day, Moore was located in Nikiski, where he was arrested and remanded to the Wildwood Correctional Complex. He was charged with Burglary II, Criminal Trespass I, and Theft II.

The investigation into the incident continued. When they viewed video of the incident, they found another party, 40-year-old Crystal Requena of Nikiski, had been involved in the incident. A search warrant was issued, and the inside of her bedroom was searched. During the search, they located articles of clothing that she had worn during the commission of the crime.

Requena was also arrested and remanded to Wildwood Correctional Complex and charged with Burglary II, Criminal Trespass I, and Theft II.