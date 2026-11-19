





Over 8,000 U.S. military veterans are interred at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska. A newly launched project is documenting the untold stories of these veterans and their communities.

In July, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $2.2 million in grants to memorialize veterans to eight universities as part of the National Cemetery Administration’s Veterans Legacy Program. The VA awarded $325,000 to UAA to fund a proposal submitted by Zebadiah Kraft, Ph.D., UAA English alumnus, assistant professor of writing and faculty advisor for the Student Veterans of America, UAA Chapter, and Cole St. John, a Marine Corps veteran and president of the Student Veterans of America chapter. The grant enabled the creation of the Alaska Veterans Memorial Project, with Kraft and a team of students researching and recording stories of veterans interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery, with a special focus on the veterans whose stories have been underrepresented.

Involving family and community members

The team’s student researchers are conducting interviews with surviving family members and friends of some of the cemetery’s veterans. The cemetery was established in 1948 and is a resting place for veterans who served as far back as World War I, meaning at times the team will be reaching out to descendants of these veterans to record what memories or surviving documents may be available.

Ultimately, the project will take team members to communities across Alaska. “If we can find people that want to [interview with us], that’s where we’re going to go,” said Kraft. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in Anchorage, it doesn’t matter if it’s in Nome, it doesn’t matter if it’s in Utqiaġvik. As long as we can go, we’ll go.”

The team has an online “Nominate an Alaska Veteran” form, allowing family and community members to nominate a veteran for inclusion in the project, or offer to interview about one.

“Our student researchers are onboarded and working through the first group of Alaska-born veterans buried at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. We finished our first family interview, and more are on the calendar,” said Cole St. John, president of the Student Veterans of America, UAA Chapter and a research technician on the project.

“The goal isn’t just to identify the veteran […] but to focus on community impact and culture that is impacted by service in Alaska,” said Kraft.

A space on campus for memorial and gathering

Another one of the team’s goals is to create a veterans memorial lounge on UAA’s Anchorage campus to serve as a gathering space for student veterans and permanently display the stories recorded by the team during the project. The lounge will provide an area for student veterans to “hang out, hold meetings and get togethers for the Student Veterans of America Club, get questions about benefits answered and more,” said Kraft.

The team launched the UAA Veterans Excellence Fund — UAA’s first fund dedicated to support veterans and their descendants through grants, the lounge and emergency funds to assist with financial burdens. “Together, the grant and the fund are opening UAA’s first student veterans lounge, which will double as a memorial for the project’s research,” said St. John. “We’re aiming to open it in May 2027.”

The team is currently composing biographies for six veterans from the Fort Richardson National Cemetery and plans to publish the first collection of stories later this semester.

A Veterans Day event

The Alaska Veterans Memorial Project and UAA’s Student Veterans of America chapter hosted a Veterans Day Event on Nov. 9 in the UAA Student Union. At the event, student researchers presented what they learned during the project.

Event details (Facebook)