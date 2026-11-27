





The final infrasound station required to fulfill the U.S. commitment to the global nuclear nonproliferation treaty monitoring system is now in place. Technicians and engineers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks went to Antarctica to make it happen.

Certification by the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, based in Vienna, Austria, came on Oct. 5.

The station began sending real-time data to the treaty organization’s International Data Center in March, shortly after the installation by the Wilson Alaska Technical Center team of the UAF Geophysical Institute.

Completion initiated the lengthy certification process for the site at Palmer Station. The station is one of three U.S. Antarctic research facilities.

It is a milestone achievement for WATC, which monitors nuclear activity for the U.S. government.

“WATC flies people all around the planet to do this kind of thing,” WATC power systems engineer Tony D’Aoust said. “We put this one on the map and made it happen to our design, which we tweaked to make work, so that was pretty special.”

Robert Floyd, the treaty organization’s executive secretary, praised WATC’s crew for its work at the site known as IS54.

“During the installation of IS54, the UAF WATC station operators worked through demanding logistics and difficult conditions without losing a step,” he said. “They brought deep technical knowledge and years of Antarctic field experience to the site, and they were determined to finish in 20 days. They did.”

“That is why the project succeeded, and it is a real contribution to the International Monitoring System,” he said.

The WATC team prepared for the task over several years: researching, designing and building the array, configuring a power supply and communications system, acquiring supplies, and arranging travel for personnel and equipment.

The effort required multiple trips by land and sea, including stops in Chile and Argentina.

The team arranged the delivery of about 8 tons of instruments and supplies — including 7,000 pounds of batteries — to the Falkland Islands, where all of it was loaded aboard the 144-foot polar research cargo vessel Sola.

At Ushuaia on South America’s tip, the full install team boarded the 77-foot expedition sailboat Pelagic 77 Amundsen to cross the Drake Passage, the notoriously turbulent junction of the Pacific, Atlantic and Southern oceans.

“We had every flavor of hurdle you could imagine,” WATC Operations Manager Lukas Blom said. “And no one on the team let any one of them be a showstopper.”

Palmer Station is near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, about 700 miles from South America and 2,300 miles from the primary U.S. Antarctic research site, McMurdo Station. The U.S. also runs the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

“We operate 21 other International Monitoring System stations globally, and this is the first place that we’ve been to as a group where we have to take a boat,” Blom said.

The International Monitoring System is a global network of sensors and monitoring stations designed to detect signs of nuclear explosions anywhere on Earth. It operates under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization.

The system uses seismic, hydroacoustic, infrasound and radionuclide technologies to monitor underground, underwater and atmospheric disturbances that could indicate a nuclear test.

The newest, IS54 at Palmer, listens for infrasound, sound waves with frequencies generally below the lower limit of human hearing. Nuclear explosions generate a unique type of infrasound.

When complete, the system will consist of 321 monitoring stations and 16 laboratories hosted by 89 nations. The system is about 90% complete.

Antarctica hosts 13 of the stations. Of those, WATC operates two infrasound arrays, including IS54, and two auxiliary seismic stations.

The International Monitoring System requires that each station be online a minimum 98% of the time.

That presented a serious challenge: creating a reliable power source in a meteorologically hostile setting and with no easy resupply of fuel. The WATC team chose solar power and batteries, but that meant operating on half the power used by other IMS sites.

Location also proved a challenge.

Blom, sitting in his UAF office in mid-May, turned to his laptop and zoomed in to a spot on the Antarctic Peninsula to explain.

“We’ve got a little spit of land here that might be an elephant seal breeding ground,” he said. “We’ve got a little spit of land over here that’s got moss growing that’s ecologically important and that we’re not allowed to touch.

“And there’s a penguin rookery on this side of the island over here, and there’s glaciers calving over here, so we’re not allowed to boat there,” he said. “So we had all these considerations in deciding where to locate the instruments.”

WATC Director David Fee said the array installation is a tremendous engineering achievement.

“It was also the most logistically challenging installation we’ve ever undertaken, requiring years of planning and coordination in one of the world’s most remote environments,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of the persistence, expertise and dedication of the WATC team that made this possible.”

UAF