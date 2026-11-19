





“We’ve witnessed network outages at the FAA, a major airline, and banks; a cyberattack targeting payment data across 180 websites; and… the outage of the internal communication network at the National Security Agency.”

Citing mounting digital disruptions affecting US government agencies, airlines, banks, and other critical institutions, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez on Tuesday called for investigations and accountability, while warning that the Trump administration’s cuts to federal cybersecurity protections could leave the country increasingly vulnerable.

“Over the past week, we’ve witnessed network outages at the [Federal Aviation Administration], a major airline, and banks; a cyberattack targeting payment data across 180 websites; and now the outage of the internal communication network at the National Security Agency,” Ramirez (D-Ill.) said in a statement.

“As we demand transparency and investigations into what is happening, [US Homeland Security Secretary] Markwayne Mullin continues to attempt to shift the focus away from the Trump administration’s reckless cuts and layoffs in CISA,” she continued, referring to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the federal body responsible for preventing and mitigating cyber threats.

On Tuesday, NSA Net—the National Security Agency’s classified internal communications system—went offline, an outage that reportedly affected multiple agency locations, including its headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, and a facility in Georgia, according to CNN.

Citing current and former US government officials, The Washington Post reported that the cause of the outage was initially unclear. The NSA subsequently said it had experienced “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” adding that “mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues.”

Officials stressed that there was no immediate evidence that the NSA outage was caused by a cyberattack.

In recent days, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours after officials said network traffic overwhelmed aging equipment. Microsoft Outlook and other 365 services experienced an outage, United Airlines briefly delayed departing flights, and many JPMorgan Chase customers experienced problems accessing banking services.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts said that hackers exploited a vulnerability in Optimizely—a third-party website experimentation platform—to embed malicious JavaScript into websites associated with 178 organizations, including media outlets BBC and CNN; international banking giant HSBC; global home furnishing retailer IKEA; enterprise software titan Salesforce; and the online meeting platform Zoom.

Administration officials, including President Donald Trump, have come under fire for their dismissive attitude toward the incidents.

“It’s life,” Trump said Monday when asked if he was concerned about the disruptions. “When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

Ramirez said she would use a potential leadership position on the House Homeland Security Committee to investigate the administration’s handling of the disruptions.

“As I pursue the Homeland Security Committee Oversight gavel, I will hold the [Department of Homeland Security] and the Trump administration accountable for endangering the safety of our communities,” she vowed.

“I am committed to protecting our people by returning CISA, [the Federal Emergency Management Agency], and the Coast Guard to their mission,” Ramirez added. “Together, we will pass my Reimagining Safety Act to dismantle DHS, abolish [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], and strengthen the agencies that keep us safe!”

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) also weighed in Tuesday on the disruptions, posting on social media, “We don’t know the full story yet, but the chaos makes one thing obvious: Letting a handful of tech giants control this industry is just too dangerous.”

“My National AI Charter framework would separate [artificial intelligence] from Big Tech’s digital empire and ban the surveillance that fuels these dangerous capabilities,” she said. “It would hold companies and executives strictly liable when their models unleash harm and put the government in charge of safety at every step.”

“Congress and our leaders need to treat this as a wake-up call,” Jayapal added, “and step in before things get much worse.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.