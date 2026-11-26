





Alaska State Troopers report that they were notified of an incident involving an aircraft at approximately 5 in the afternoon on Wednesday.

When they arrived at the scene at the Big Lake Airport troopers, the fire department, and EMS found that 38-year-old Wasilla resident Christina Blake had been severely injured by the aircraft’s propeller and was unresponsive.

Life-saving efforts were immediately administered, but unfortunately Blake succumbed to her injuries at the Airstrip. Her remains were turned over to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy, and her next of kin were notified.

An investigation at the scene was initiated, and it found that Blake had been driving the vehicle on the taxiway when a Taylorcraft F19 landed at the airport, pulled from the strip onto the taxiway, where it came to a stop, waiting for Blake to leave the taxiway in her vehicle.

Instead of pulling from the taxiway, Blake exited her vehicle and walked towards the aircraft. While doing so, she walked into the propeller of the aircraft.

The NTSB was notified of the fatal incident. The NTSB reports that the pilot said they did not know Blake.