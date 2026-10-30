Zarrius Hildabrand Sentenced to 59 years to Serve for the Domestic Violence Murder of his Wife, Saria Hildabrand

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In that highly publicized case, the defendant was found to have shot Saria in the head after a night out drinking with Saria and his friends for his 21st birthday. From information found on their phones, it appeared Saria had caught him being unfaithful and confronted him before he delivered the fatal shot to her head. Over the next several days the defendant purchased cleaning materials and disposed of Saria’s body in a nearby storm drain, pouring gasoline over top of her. He then filed a false missing persons report and helped her family and members of the military and police force search for her.

In his remarks today, Judge Ramgren noted that while he respected the jury’s decision not to find Hildabrand guilty of Murder in the First Degree, he nevertheless found for the purposes of sentencing that the defendant had acted intentionally when he committed the murder. He also commented on the abhorrent nature of Hildabrand’s actions afterwards and his apparent lack of remorse through police interviews, the search for Saria, and even his testimony at trial. The judge noted that Hildabrand never seemed to show concern for anyone other than himself.

During the sentencing hearing today, many of Saria’s family members spoke to the court about the loving, caring, and beautiful person Saria was and how her murder has impacted their close-knit family greatly. The defendant did not offer any allocution on his own behalf. The composite sentence imposed was 80 years with 20 years suspended, 55 years to serve for Murder in the Second Degree, and consecutive 2 year sentences for each count of Tampering with Physical Evidence, totaling 59 years of active time to serve, with an additional suspended sentence of 25 years. Hildabrand will not be eligible for parole until serving at least two thirds of the active time imposed.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Brittany Dunlop and Assistant District Attorney Kaila Hurley, with the support of paralegal Tanna Severson. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department, Homicide Unit and with the cooperation of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

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