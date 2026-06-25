2026/27 Alaska Golden King Crab TAC Announced







Steady Year-over-Year Supply Reinforces Golden King Crab’s Reliability in the Market

EDMONDS, WA — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has announced the 2026/27 total allowable catch (TAC) for Alaska Golden King crab, reflecting a modest 13% year-over-year increase and reinforcing a stable, well-managed supply outlook for the upcoming season.

Golden King crab is managed across two Aleutian Islands regions—east (EAG) and west (WAG) of 174° W longitude—with harvest limits allocated among Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ), Community Development Quota (CDQ), and theAdak Community Allocation (ACA) program.

2026/27 TAC Overview

Region 2025/26 TAC 2026/27 TAC East of 174° W 3,320,000 lbs 3,184,000 lbs West of 174° W 870,000 lbs 1,558,000 lbs

The eastern Aleutians (EAG)—which represents the core of the fishery—remains largely consistent year over year, with only a modest adjustment. In total, the fishery will deliver approximately 4.74 million pounds, up from 4.19 million pounds last season, ensuring a measured increase in supply without disrupting market balance.

“Golden King crab continues to be one of the most consistent and well-managed premium seafood products in the market,” said Mark Pedersen, CEO of Keyport, LLC. “This year’s TAC reflects the long-term stability of the resource. A measured increase like this supports steady, predictable supply—something our customers rely on year after year.”

With the season opening later this year, Keyport will work closely with coastal communities, its fleet, and harvesting partners to bring this upcoming season’s catch of premium Alaska Golden King crab to distributors, retailers, and foodservice operators across North America. As an industry leader for nearly 30 years, Keyport is proud to steward one of Alaska’s most exceptional and sustainable seafood resources—ensuring customers can rely on a consistent, year-round supply of Alaska Golden King crab drawn from these pristine, remote waters.

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