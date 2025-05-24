State

The Arctic and Alaska Science

Science/Education

Study sheds light on ancient horse migrations, climate change

Testing Methods to Minimize Herring Spawning Events on Alaska Kelp Farms

Air Force completes transfer of HAARP land to UAF, Ahtna

Georgeson Botanical Garden awarded official peony designation

News from Alaska SeaGrant

Celebrating 10 years of the Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship Program

Research on pink salmon in the Arctic learns from people, place, fish

Skipper Apprentice Program expanding at the Bristol Bay Campus

At Sea

House Passes Legislation to Support Fishing Industry with Insurance Cooperatives

Coast Guard Cutter Mustang decommissioned after nearly 40 years of service

U.S. Coast Guard-Alaska

Coast Guard Cutter Liberty, final Island-Class cutter, decommissioned after over 35 years of service

Coast Guard commissions Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon in Kodiak

NOAA Fisheries and Alaska Fisheries Science Center

Underwater Sound Recordings Confirm Endangered North Pacific Right Whales Use of Historic Habitats

Alaskan Communities Use Flexibility in Snow Crab Fishery Regulations for Economic Relief

Events/Notices

BLM Campbell Creek Science Center welcomes students for annual Outdoor Week event

The Denali Highway is Now Open for Public Travel

Op/Ed and the Editor

Bobby Kennedy Jr. Makes Eugenics Great Again at Health and Human Services

At This Rate, We Won’t Survive Trump’s Next 100 Days

OP-ED: Seizing opportunities for Alaska with the Trump administration