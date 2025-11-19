7 Years After Khashoggi Murder, Trump to Reward Saudi Crown Prince With Sale of F-35s





“Sadly, we have a president who prefers the Saudi model—an autocracy run by a trillionaire family—to democracy,” said US Sen. Bernie Sanders.



President Donald Trump said Monday that he intends to authorize the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the autocratic kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the country’s leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, heads to the United States for the first time since the horrific 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We will be selling F-35s,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office ahead of bin Salman’s arrival.

The Saudis, Trump added, “want to buy them, they’ve been a great ally.”

The Saudi crown prince, commonly known as MBS, is set to meet with Trump in the White House on Tuesday, heightening concerns among experts and watchdogs about a potential security pact and corrupt business deals with the kingdom. The New York Times reported Monday that the Trump Organization, formally run by the president’s two eldest sons, is “in talks that could bring a Trump-branded property to one of Saudi Arabia’s largest government-owned real estate developments.”

“The prince is overseeing a $63 billion project that is set to transform the historic Saudi town of Diriyah into a luxury destination with hotels, retail shops and office space,” the Times noted. “Saudi officials toured the Diriyah development with Mr. Trump during the president’s official state visit in May, with the goal of piquing his interest in the project.”

Robert Weissman, co-president of the watchdog group Public Citizen, said Tuesday that “we’re seeing the complete merger of Trump’s business interests with US diplomacy and military policy.”

“Trump’s apparent authorization of F-35 sales to Saudi Arabia comes amidst reports of new Trump family business deals with the Saudi government and its affiliates,” said Weissman. “These deals seem poised to direct tens of millions into the Trump family coffers in exchange for little more than permitting the family name to be attached to development projects.”

The F-35 program, which is expected to cost US taxpayers trillions of dollars in the coming years, is widely seen as a boondoggle that primarily benefits massive defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, the producer of the jets.

Internally, Pentagon officials have voiced concern that selling F-35s to Saudi Arabia could give China access to the jets’ technology.

“How are Americans supposed to think that Trump’s decision on F-35 sales, over internal objections, not to mention over human rights concerns, is unconnected to Trump’s business arrangements with Saudi Arabia?” Weissman asked.

US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said in response to bin Salman’s upcoming White House visit that “this is the dictator who had a US columnist murdered for criticizing the Saudi royal family.”

“Sadly, we have a president who prefers the Saudi model—an autocracy run by a trillionaire family—to democracy,” Sanders added.

