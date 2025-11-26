78-Year-Old Effie Kemp Found Deceased near Fairbanks Assisted Living Center





At 1050 a m on Monday morning, Alaska State troopers were notified that there was a 78 year old female who had walked away from an assisted living home in the Fairbanks area at approximately 9 am and and was considered missing. Troopers along with PAWS and a AST Helicopter responded to the area.

The searchers looked for 78 year old Effie Kemp, who was described as an Alaska Native, weighing roughly 125 lbs., and 5’6” tall, and having gray hair and no teeth. She was wearing a long black coat, black mittens and tennis shoes.

Less than Two hours later, at 1:23 pm, she was located deceased near the facility on Palo Verde Road.

ffie Kemp’s next of kin were notified of her passing and her remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsey. Troopers do no suspect foul play.