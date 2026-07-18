Alaska Receives Permanent Federal Approval for Educator Registered Apprenticeship Program











Juneau, Alaska – The Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) is pleased to announce that the United States Department of Labor (USDOL) has granted permanent approval for Alaska’s Educator Registered Apprenticeship program. DEED received provisional approval on December 3, 2024, and completed all requirements for full approval on July 13, 2026.

The program launched in January 2025 with an initial cohort of five apprentices and has since expanded to 96 apprentices enrolled for Fall 2026 across Kindergarten through 12th Grade, Special Education, and Principal pathways.

Established as a priority by Governor Mike Dunleavy and the State Board of Education in 2024, the program supports Grow‑Your‑Own initiatives and paraprofessional pathways recommended in the Alaska Teacher Recruitment and Retention Playbook. DEED has approved 13 school districts as apprenticeship employers and partnered with Alaska Pacific University, Chadron State College, and the University of Alaska system to develop multiple educator preparation pathways.

Statewide partners, including the Alaska Statewide Mentorship Project, Bristol Bay Career and Technical Education, and Sealaska Heritage Institute, have played key roles in designing and implementing this earn‑as‑you‑learn model. The program helps districts build their educator workforce locally while providing structured mentorship and high‑quality training for apprentices.

Permanent approval was achieved in part due to the significant efforts of DEED Program Coordinator Nicole Thompson, who oversaw tracking and documentation required for USDOL apprenticeship compliance.