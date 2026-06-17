Amazon launches next-day delivery to Anchorage







Alaska has long sat at the back of the line on delivery speed, and that just changed in a real way. One note on timing, it comes exactly one week before Prime Day on June 23.

Anchorage shoppers can now receive eligible Amazon orders the next day, a significant shift from the delivery timelines customers faced when Amazon first arrived in the city.

The milestone is the result of a logistics network Amazon has been building in Alaska since opening its Anchorage delivery station in November 2023. Before the station opened, shoppers in the area often waited two weeks or more for online orders. The station cut that to two days. As of today, eligible orders can arrive the next day.

The change is powered by a daily Amazon Air connection between Washington state and Alaska. Each morning, Anchorage-bound packages leave Amazon’s fulfillment center in Arlington, Wash., and travel on the first Amazon Air flight of the day to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Orders are sorted on arrival and loaded for delivery that same day, a full day ahead of standard orders.

Zach Adair, who leads Amazon’s Anchorage delivery station, put it this way: “When we opened, customers in Anchorage were waiting weeks for packages. We cut that to two days in our first year, and now we deliver the next day. That is not a small thing for people in this market. Alaskans deserve the same fast, reliable service that customers anywhere else in the country expect, and we are proud to finally be able to offer that.”

Anchorage sits at the end of one of the longest and most challenging retail logistics routes in the country, a market where most goods still arrive by sea or multi-day air freight. Next-day delivery here is not an incremental upgrade. It sets a new benchmark for how fast an order can travel from the Lower 48 to an Alaska doorstep.