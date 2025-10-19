As Suit Filed Over Memphis, Trump Takes Chicago National Guard Fight to Supreme Court





“Militarizing our communities against their will is not only un-American but also leads us down a dangerous path for our democracy,” said Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.



While Tennessee elected officials sued over Republican Gov. Bill Lee deploying the National Guard in Memphis at the request of President Donald Trump, the White House on Friday escalated a battle about a similar deployment push in Illinois to the US Supreme Court.

Illinois and Chicago’s top attorneys are challenging Trump’s attempt to federalize and deploy National Guard soldiers from the state and Texas amid the administration’s anti-immigrant “Operation Midway Blitz” in and around the nation’s third-largest city. US District Judge April Perry, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, last week issued a temporary restraining order.

On Thursday, a three-judge panel from the US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit—featuring judges appointed by Trump as well as former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama—paused Perry’s decision on federalization of Guard troops but unanimously upheld her block on their deployment, declaring that “political opposition is not rebellion.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul called the 7th Circuit’s order “another win for the people of Illinois and the rule of law in our state,” and welcomed that “National Guard troops will not be seen patrolling the city of Chicago, Broadview, or other communities throughout Illinois.”

“The responsibility of addressing local crime continues to fall to state and local law enforcement officers who are best trained to protect their communities,” he added. “There is no need for troops in the state of Illinois, and my office will continue to vigorously oppose the administration’s unlawful overreach.”

Now, the Trump administration is appealing to the country’s top court, which has a right-wing supermajority that includes three Trump appointees. In the application, Solicitor General John Sauer asks the justices to stay Perry’s injunction, which was sought by the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago, so the president can immediately deploy troops.

According to the Chicago Tribune:

The 43-page petition also asked for an immediate administrative stay “given the pressing risk of violence,” but the court had taken no action on that as of 5:00 pm Friday. The filing said Illinois’ resistance to a National Guard deployment mirrors similar actions still unfolding in California and Oregon. It asked that President Donald Trump be allowed to deploy some 700 troops in Illinois—300 from the Illinois National Guard and another 400 federalized out of Texas earlier this month. The Supreme Court asked lawyers for Illinois to respond by 5:00 pm Eastern time on Monday.

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a frequent critic of the president, said on social media Friday that “Donald Trump will keep trying to invade Illinois with troops—and we will keep defending the sovereignty of our state. Militarizing our communities against their will is not only un-American but also leads us down a dangerous path for our democracy. What will come next?”

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, seven elected Democrats—Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Memphis City Councilmember JB Smiley Jr., Shelby County Commissioners Henri Brooks and Erika Sugarmon, state Reps. GA Hardaway (93) and Gabby Salinas (96), and state Sen. Jeff Yarbro (21)—filed a lawsuit and motion for immediate relief over Lee’s “patently unlawful” deployment.

The plaintiffs are represented by Democracy Forward, National Immigration Law Center, and Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, which submitted a complaint to the Davidson County Chancery Court arguing that “defendants have trampled on Tennessee law by unilaterally deploying Tennessee National Guard members in Memphis as a domestic police force.”

Smiley, who’s also an attorney, said in a statement that “Lee’s decision to send the National Guard into Memphis at President Trump’s request isn’t leadership…it’s illegal. The governor has disregarded our laws to deploy troops to intimidate our city, and the president’s talk of using communities like Memphis as training grounds is dangerous and dehumanizing. Memphis deserves to be respected, not treated like the playground of an out-of-control dictator.”

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, tied the current conditions in Memphis to other US communities—more than 2,700 of which are planning “No Kings” protests against Trump’s increasing authoritarianism on Saturday.

“Yet, again, the president and his allies are engaged in an unlawful and harmful use of military force in an American city. There has been no invasion or rebellion in Memphis, which is the prerequisite for National Guard deployment,” Perryman said. “The people of Tennessee deserve leaders who respect the limits of their office and the rule of law. Using military forces in our cities and communities without legal justification threatens democracy and puts communities at risk.”

