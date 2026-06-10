Bovino Launches Exploratory Committee for Presidential Campaign With Pledge to Deport 100 Million People







Bovino’s plan to purge the country of one-third of its population has been described as an “ethnic cleansing” proposal. He recently discussed it at a conference with European neo-Nazis.



Fresh off his appearance at a fascist conference in Portugal focused on “remigration,” President Donald Trump’s ex-Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino has teased a run for US president in 2028 centered around his fantasy of deporting 100 million people from the United States.

Amid public backlash following the killing of two US citizens by his federal agents in Minneapolis, Bovino was kicked from the helm of Trump’s mass deportation crusade in January and sent into early retirement.

But as he later discussed with The New York Times, he departed with a sense of unfinished business, unfulfilled that he could not exact what was described as a “master plan” to purge a third of the country.

As News Nation reported on Monday, Bovino is not one to give up on dreams easily. The 30-year Border Patrol veteran told the network that he was launching an exploratory committee for a White House run in 2028 and planned to move ahead with a formal campaign “if it all comes together.”

The website for his committee, Bovino2028.com, which features an image of Bovino in his signature SS-style trenchcoat flanked by the phrase “House Bovino. Men Fight Back,” gives a sense of the campaign he seeks to run.

The website describes a future President Bovino leading the US with a “warrior mindset,” “quelling the foreign hordes that have subsumed our nation’s cities,” and creating a “department of youth masculinity” to turn young men into “warriors for freedom,” and calls for the reestablishment of Elon Musk’s failed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

His website also does not shy away from acknowledging his role in a conference in late May were he appeared alongside representatives of the global far-right. As Charles R. Davis described late last month for The Redoubt:

The “Remigration Summit 2026,” so called, was held May 30 at the Salmanha Residence hotel just south of Porto, Portugal, and its organizers were not subtle. “Weimar conditions require Weimar solutions,” argues Afonso Gonçalves, chief organizer of the event. He’s the founder of the far-right group Reconquista, so named for the mass expulsion of Muslims from the Iberian Peninsula. That’s who Bovino was photographed standing next to after he landed in Europe. Martin Sellner, an extremist from Austria, is best known for pushing the “great replacement” conspiracy theory— that Jewish elites are seeking to exterminate the white race via mass migration—that has motivated mass shooters from Pennsylvania to New Zealand. He was the other man standing next to Bovino. Other speakers included a Belgian fascist convicted of Holocaust denial and the founder of a Swiss neo-Nazi group called “Junge Tat” who is quite open about his fondness for “National Socialism.”

Bovino is not looking to hide his affiliations with prominent neo-Nazis. The site prominently features a photo of himself with Sellner, who at a previous summit outlined a plan for the forced expulsion of “non-assimilated” citizens of immigrant backgrounds from Germany.

The ex-Border Patrol commander said during the conference that his and Sellner’s ideas “mirror each other.”

Confirming that he was considering a presidential run on Monday, Bovino wrote on social media: “My one and only priority is deporting the 106 million illegals who are here. That’s it.”

According to May data from the Center for Migration Studies, the number of undocumented immigrants actually in the United States was only about 14.6 million as of 2024, meaning that what Bovino is actually proposing is the mass expulsion of tens of millions of legal immigrants, as well as naturalized and US-born citizens.

David J. Bier, an immigration expert at the libertarian Cato Institute, testified about this plot by Bovino in front of the Senate Budget Committee in March, describing it as a plan for “ethnic cleansing”—and pushing back when one Republican senator dismissed the claim as “hyperbole.”