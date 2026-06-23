Coast Guard responds to Coast Guard helicopter crash in Sitka







JUNEAU, Alaska — The four Coast Guard crew members involved in a helicopter crash in Sitka, Alaska, Monday, are reported safe with non-serious injuries.

Watch standers at the Arctic District command center received the initial report of the crash through the activation of the aircrew’s personal locator beacon at approximately 10:07 a.m.

Sitka Fire and Rescue arrived on scene at approximately 11:00 a.m. and transported the crew members to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

“We are incredibly relieved our crew members survived with only minor injuries,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander of the Coast Guard’s Arctic District. “We are grateful for the swift response by the Sitka Fire and Rescue who assisted us during this critical time.”

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak is repositioning a helicopter and crews to Coast Guard Air Station Sitka to augment and maintain operational readiness in the Southeast Alaska region.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.