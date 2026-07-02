Conversations to connect us — ‘Alaska Voices’ on public radio











“Alaska Voices” is back on the radio across the state this summer. Airing on four public stations, the six-episode series highlights the climate adaptation lessons and experiences of Alaskans and the human stories behind cutting edge climate science.

Alaska Voices is produced with support from the Alaska Climate Adaptation Science Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Each radio episode features two or three participants discussing whatever is on their mind about life and science in Alaska. Adapted from the “Alaska Voices” podcast, the radio series features new material alongside the podcast episodes. Experts — including an environmental health researcher, a renowned fire ecologist and others — host each episode.

In the first radio special, a scientist and his daughters recount over a decade of field measurements, “crashing and bashing” through the Chugach Mountains wilderness to capture the slow change to a beloved landscape.

With recordings made eight years apart, listeners can hear a participant grow up, witnessing both the change to the forest and the impact of participating in science from a young age.

Listeners will also learn more about how dogs can keep polar bears and humans safe, how growing up in Utqiaġvik has informed new research and how a lifetime of forest science has left an impact on colleagues and friends.

Alaska Voices airs on KUAC (89.9 FM in Fairbanks) Tuesdays at 7 p.m., on KSKA (91.1 FM in Girdwood 91.9) Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and is scheduled to air on KNOM (96.1 FM in Nome) Fridays at 1 p.m. starting July 17.

UAF