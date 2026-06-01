Denali National Park and Preserve – Search and Rescue Operations on Mt. McKinley

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DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska – Four members of a seven-member climbing group have been safely recovered from Mount McKinley in Denali National Park and Preserve as of about 1:30 p.m. local time Friday. Park rangers received a report around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday that four climbers fell in the vicinity of Denali Pass at 18,200 feet during their climb. Three members that did not fall returned to High Camp at 17,000 feet after attending to their fallen climbing partners.

One injured climber that had fallen was rescued Thursday evening. Due to terrain and conditions at the site, a high-altitude helicopter was unable to land and instead conducted the evacuation using a long-line extraction. The climber was transported to the Kahiltna Base Camp and then transferred to a LifeMed air ambulance for transport to a hospital. NPS does not have additional information about the status of the survivor.  

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After assisting with rescue efforts at high elevation, the three climbers that had not fallen experienced declining physical conditions and required evacuation from the mountain Friday. National Park Service aviation crews conducted three separate long-line extractions, transporting each climber by rescue basket to the 14,200-foot camp. All three were subsequently flown to Kahiltna Base Camp, evaluated by medical personnel, and transferred to an air taxi for further transport.

Recovery efforts for the remaining three climbers who fell remain ongoing. Weather, terrain, and mountain conditions continue to influence operational planning and access to the site.   

The National Park Service does not release information about fatality victims until 72 hours after next-of-kin notification has been completed.

The National Park Service has been in contact with the immediate family members of the affected climbers.  

In a separate and unrelated incident, two climbers were evacuated by helicopter from the mountain about 11 p.m. on Thursday. Additional details about that incident are not available at this time.

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