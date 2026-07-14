Expert to demonstrate how to produce biochar in Sitka











A Utah State University biochar expert will demonstrate how to produce the soil amendment on Thursday in Sitka.

Darren McAvoy, a USU Cooperative Extension associate professor of forestry, will use tree trimmings, scrap wood and plant material to produce biochar. The demonstration is hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service office in Sitka.

The demonstration, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, is an opportunity for participants to discuss biochar’s potential to improve soil quality and to sequester carbon.

The demonstration will be at the Mt. Edgecumbe High School ball fields at 1332 Seward Ave.

The event is weather-dependent and may be canceled or postponed in the event of elevated fire danger or heavy rainfall.

No registration is required, but lunch will be provided to those who RSVP in advance to Jasmine Shaw at jdshaw2@alaska.edu or 907-747-9440.

UAF