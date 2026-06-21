Governor Dunleavy Vetoes Critical Youth Mental Health Bill







JUNEAU, AK – Thursday, Governor Mike Dunleavy vetoed SB 41, Public Schools: Mental Health Education, bipartisan legislation that would have helped ensure Alaska students receive age-appropriate mental health education and have the tools to recognize signs of distress in themselves and others, reduce stigma, and know how to ask for help. Inseparable, a national mental health advocacy organization is urging the legislature to override the veto immediately.

The bill would have directed the State Board of Education to develop guidelines for mental health education in public schools, helping equip young people with practical knowledge at a time when Alaska continues to face urgent youth mental health and suicide prevention challenges. The governor’s veto disregards the students, families, educators, and mental health professionals who have called on state leaders to prioritize youth mental health.

“Providing good mental health education is one of the most impactful steps a state can take to set students on a path of success and stability. It increases understanding of mental health conditions, decreases stigma, and helps young people know how to ask for help when they need it. Over the past several months, we’ve seen students, families, educators, advocates, providers, and lawmakers across party lines unite around a simple truth: when young people have the language and tools to talk about mental health, everything gets a little easier and a lot safer,” said Angela Kimball, Chief Advocacy Officer at bipartisan mental health advocacy organization Inseparable. “Governor Dunleavy failed to deliver on SB41 and address the needs of his constituents. We are grateful to Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson for sponsoring this bill and to the overwhelming number of legislators from both parties who voted for it. We urge the legislature to override the governor’s veto immediately.”

Local advocates, students, and families were a driving force in getting SB41 passed through the legislature, a direct result of the determination and commitment of community members to keep mental health care at the forefront of the conversation and prioritizing the health and safety of communities across the state.

In March, Inseparable partnered with advocates from the Alaska chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in their annual Advocacy in Action Day at the Capitol, where community members shared powerful firsthand accounts of the impact of suicide on their lives, families, and communities, and urged legislators to pass SB41 along with HB138/SB196, a companion bill that would establish sustainable funding for Alaska’s crisis response system and help people experiencing mental health emergencies get the life-saving support they need.

“This year, our communities refused to stay quiet on the issues that matter most, and our legislators took the time to really listen to what we have to say. Some of the bravest students I’ve ever met stood up and shared their experiences and the impact of suicide on their communities. Their advocacy pushed legislators to pass this bill that will help all of Alaska’s students get the mental health education they need. We are deeply disappointed that the governor vetoed this bill despite overwhelming bipartisan support, and we urge the legislature to override that decision to make this bill law,” said Jim Biela, Field Ambassador for the Alaska chapter of AFSP. “Alaska has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the country–good mental health education is critical for our young people. Our communities are in crisis, and we expect our elected leaders to meet this moment with the urgency it demands.”