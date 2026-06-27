Governor vetoes bill to ban polluting takeout containers







ANCHORAGE, AK – Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed the Disposable Food Service Ware bill (HB 25) on Thursday. The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Andy Josephson, would have prohibited restaurants and other food service operations from providing prepared food or drink in polystyrene foam containers.

Polystyrene foam is not readily biodegradable and breaks down into increasingly small pieces that pollute our waterways, endanger marine life and trash Alaska’s coasts. Single-use products are increasingly polluting our beloved natural spaces, with microplastics found consistently in Alaska’s waters. Studies have shown that polystyrene bans are effective in reducing litter and protecting wildlife.

The bill received bipartisan support and support from both the majority and minority throughout its passage through the legislature.

In response, Alaska Environment State Director Dyani Lezama released the following statement:

“I’m incredibly disappointed that the governor vetoed this opportunity to make Alaska’s environment safer and cleaner. Polystyrene foam is bad for our health, produces a huge amount of litter and is incredibly hard to clean up. Products that we use for just a few minutes shouldn’t pollute our environment for hundreds of years.

“This is a bipartisan issue that most Alaskans agree on, despite significant lobbying from the plastics industry. It’s time to leave foam foodware in the past and I look forward to building greater public support to deliver a victory in 2027.”