‘I Told Him That I Was Not Going to Lie for Him’: Ex-Wife IDs ICE Agent Who Killed Man in Maine











“Then he tried to say that it was a justified shooting because the guy tried to hit him with his car,” said the former wife of David Michael Brouillette.



David Michael Brouillette’s ex-wife said he is the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, according to Thursday reporting by The Portland Press Herald.

“He was asking me to lie for him and to cover for his character,” Ashley Brouillette told the newspaper. “I told him that I was not going to lie for him. And then he tried to say that it was a justified shooting because the guy tried to hit him with his car.”

According to the Press Herald, which reviewed a screenshot of incoming calls to Ashley Brouillette, she said that she’d seen video footage of the shooting and told her ex-husband that “nowhere in there does it show that this man charged at you with a car.”

Common Dreams has not independently verified Ashley Brouillette’s claims—which also included that he was abusive during their relationship; she previously reported concerns about the US Army veteran’s mental health to his superiors in the military; and she and her family have received threats since reports of her ex’s involvement in the shooting began to spread online.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, has refused to name any involved agents, and David Brouillette—a Manchester-based 37-year-old who is also a licensed real estate agent and has held various law enforcement and public safety jobs in the state—did not respond to the Press Herald’s multiple requests for comment.

However, “a witness to the Biddeford shooting, Daniel Boucher, told the Press Herald he saw an agent on scene who matched Brouillette’s description,” the newspaper noted. “Three people who worked with Brouillette at the Manchester Fire Department also confirmed that Brouillette was pictured in images they saw from video of the scene in Biddeford after the shooting.”

David Brouillette was previously identified as the shooter by TheICEList.org, a website founded by Netherlands-based immigration activist Dominick Skinner that serves as “a public, verifiable record of US immigration enforcement—incidents, agents, deaths, vehicles, and facilities—documented with sources and open to everyone.”

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