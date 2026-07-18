Illegal Cross-Border Sheep Harvest Leads to Convictions in United States and Canada











Cross border collaboration protects shared wildlife and holds poachers accountable

COPPER CENTER, Alaska — Three U.S. hunters who illegally crossed into Canada to poach two Dall sheep, a Thinhorn subspecies, have been convicted in both the United States and Canada following a years-long coordinated investigation by the National Park Service, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Yukon Conservation Officer Services and other U.S. and Canadian law enforcement partners.

“This case demonstrates the dedication of our rangers and law enforcement partners to protecting the wildlife and natural resources that define Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve,” said Acting Superintendent Joshua Scott. “Wildlife does not recognize international borders, and neither does our commitment to conserving these shared resources. The successful outcome of this investigation reflects years of collaboration among U.S. and Canadian agencies working together to hold wildlife violators accountable and protect these resources for future generations.”

The investigation began in August 2022 after Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve law enforcement rangers reported suspicious hunting activity near the international boundary. National Park Service Investigative Services Branch special agents and partner agencies determined that three U.S. hunters illegally shot two Dall sheep in Canada’s Yukon Territory before transporting the animals back into the United States through Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

The three individuals were convicted both Canada and the United States. In Yukon Territorial Court, they pleaded guilty to unlawfully harvesting the sheep and received fines, hunting prohibitions and forfeiture of seized property. In the United States District Court for the District of Alaska, the individuals pleaded guilty to Lacey Act violations involving the illegal transport and import of wildlife. They were sentenced to probation, fined and ordered to pay restitution, while forfeiting firearms, equipment and the illegally harvested sheep.

In May 2026, after all legal proceedings and evidence retention requirements were complete, the forfeited sheep horns were returned to the Government of Yukon. One set will be used for wildlife education, while the second was donated to the National Park Service. The meat was donated to the White River First Nation and proceeds from the sale of the capes will support conservation efforts.

The investigation involved extensive cooperation among the National Park Service, National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Alaska State Troopers, Yukon Conservation Officer Services, Parks Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska and Yukon Crown prosecutors.

“This investigation reflects the strength of long-standing partnerships dedicated to protecting wildlife and upholding the law,” saidISB Chief Deb Flowers. “I commend the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve team, as well as the ISB Special Agents for their outstanding collaboration with Yukon Conservation Officer Services, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and our federal partners to bring this complex cross-border case to a successful conclusion.”

The National Park Service ISB is the National Park Service’s criminal investigative division. Through professional criminal investigations and close collaboration with federal, Tribal, state, local and international law enforcement partners, ISB helps protect visitors, employees, park resources and the wildlife that moves across the Alaska-Yukon border. This case demonstrates the importance of coordinated enforcement efforts in conserving shared natural resources and holding those who violate wildlife laws accountable.