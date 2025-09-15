Jury Convicts Kipnuk Man of 28 Counts of Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse of 6 Children





(Bethel, AK) – On Aug. 29, a jury found 36-year-old David Paul guilty of six counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, six counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, five counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, and 11 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree after a two-and-a-half week trial. The jury acquitted Paul on two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, one count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

The convictions relate to the sexual assault and sexual abuse of six different children in the village of Kipnuk between 2006 and 2013. The jury heard from 11 witnesses throughout the trial and deliberated for seven hours before reaching their verdict.

In May 2021, one of the victims came forward as an adult to report abuse; she reported that she observed Paul sexually abusing a separate victim. During a several-month-long investigation, additional victims were identified and interviewed, and they disclosed that Paul also sexually abused them when they were children. During the trial, the jury heard emotional testimony from all six victims. One victim explained that she never reported the sexual abuse because she was afraid that she would not be believed. Another victim testified that he would shut down and go to a far-off place in his mind during the years of abuse. He testified he felt powerless to stop the abuse. A third victim testified that she felt so alone during her abuse and she prayed that someone would walk in and make it stop.

After reaching its verdict on Aug. 29, the court recessed until today to allow the jurors to engage in subsistence moose hunting. The jury returned to determine whether any statutory aggravating factors applied. The jury heard from an additional witness and found several aggravating factors applied: that five of the victims were considered vulnerable victims, that Paul has committed sexual assault, sexual abuse, or indecent exposure on at least one occasion not charged in the current case, and that he was more than 10 years older than three of the victims.

Superior Court Judge William Montgomery presided over the trial. After the verdict on Aug. 29, Paul was remanded pursuant to statute and is being held without bail pending sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled to occur on Dec.18, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Paul faces a minimum composite sentence of 65 years, 10 days to serve.

Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit and Assistant District Attorney Chanel Simon of the Bethel District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case along with Bethel District Attorney’s Office Paralegal Bethany Kaiser. Support for the victims and their families at trial was provided by the Tundra Women’s Coalition. The case was investigated by Corporal Coby Sutton of the Alaska State Troopers.

