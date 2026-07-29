‘Lindsey Liked War’: Trump Laughs Off Graham’s Giddiness Over Iran Onslaught











“He’s never seen a war that he didn’t like.”



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday recalled Lindsey Graham’s warmongering ways ahead of the late Republican senator’s funeral, while once again threatening to commit more atrocities in Iran if an agreement to stop the war he and Israel started there is not reached soon.

Trump phoned in to Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” morning show to laud his “great friendship” with the senator from South Carolina, who died on July 11 at the age of 71. Previously unreleased video published over the weekend shows Graham jubilant over Trump’s decision to attack Iran in February and saying the president “loves blowing stuff up.”

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday recalled Lindsey Graham’s warmongering ways ahead of the late Republican senator’s funeral, while once again threatening to commit more atrocities in Iran if an agreement to stop the war he and Israel started there is not reached soon.

Trump phoned in to Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” morning show to laud his “great friendship” with the senator from South Carolina, who died on July 11 at the age of 71. Previously unreleased video published over the weekend shows Graham jubilant over Trump’s decision to attack Iran in February and saying the president “loves blowing stuff up.”

Trump on Lindsey Graham: “He’s never seen a war that he didn’t like. He was very much into that — you know, for good reason. He felt that way, some other people feel that way.” pic.twitter.com/YbAttT8h8s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026

Graham had pushed for attacking Iran since at least 2010, both for strategic and financial reasons; in March, he boasted that the United States was “gonna make a ton of money” from the war.

While Graham isn’t the only Republican in Congress to make inflammatory comments about Iran—just over the weekend, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana opined that “sometimes you have to kill a few chickens to scare the monkeys”—he was the most consistent cheerleader for continuing attacks on the Mideast nation.

Trump also discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, DC to attend Graham’s funeral and make the case for continued war on Iran. Netanyahu is Trump’s partner in the illegal war of choice, and is additionally wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Graham was accused of incitement to genocide for advocating the total destruction of Gaza.

Moving on during Tuesday’s interview, Trump said that if the Iranian government does not agree to a deal to end the 150-day war, “then I go back and I finish the job.”

Trump and Netanyahu have both been accused of sabotaging negotiations with Iran when agreements seemed nearly at hand.

The president again said he would destroy Iranian bridges and power plants if a deal is not reached soon, his latest in a string of war crime threats that has included an earlier genocidal vow to wipe out the “whole civilization” of Iran.

“I could take out most of their bridges in less than an hour,” Trump claimed on Tuesday. “I could knock out the power plants within one day.”

“I think of 91 million people without power, without the bridges,” he said. “And there’s always the desalination plants. And who am I hurting there? I’m hurting the people. So I’m not looking to do that, [but Iran] cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

US and Israeli intelligence have said for decades—including during both Trump administrations—that Iran is not trying to develop nuclear weapons.

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