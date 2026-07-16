Michael Paschall, of Delta Junction, Sentenced for Stealing over $440k from the Deltana Fire Department

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On Jan. 8, 2026, Michael Paschall pleaded guilty to one count of Scheme to Defraud, a class B felony offense, for defrauding the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department of $441,409. As part of his agreement with the State, Paschall agreed to pay $441,409 in restitution to the RDVFD. As a first-time felony offender, Paschal faced a presumptive term of one to three years of imprisonment, with up to ten years of felony probation.

During the July 9, 2026, sentencing hearing, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia L. Haines followed the State’s sentencing recommendations and imposed a sentence of three years with one year suspended, and placed Paschall on felony probation for ten years. The court also imposed specific conditions that Paschall must follow while on felony probation and signed a Restitution Judgment in the amount of $441,409. Michael Paschall was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections to serve his two-year term of active jail time.

The case was reported to the Alaska State Troopers’ Alaska Bureau of Investigations, who investigated the matter. It was prosecuted by the Office of Special Prosecutions.