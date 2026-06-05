National Park Service Employee Dies During Mountaineering Patrol on Mount McKinley







DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE — A National Park Service employee on a climbing patrol died around 2 p.m. Thursday after falling into a crevasse near 14,000 Foot Camp on Mount McKinley.

The ranger was identified as Robin Pendery of Enumclaw, Wash.; a seasonal mountaineering ranger assigned to Denali National Park and Preserve. Pendery first joined the Denali mountaineering staff in 2024, supporting climber safety, emergency response, and mountaineering operations on North America’s highest peak.

National Park Service personnel responded immediately to the incident. Despite rescue efforts, the employee did not survive.

The incident is under investigation, and additional details are not available at this time.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of a member of our Denali family,” said Superintendent Brooke Merrell. “Our mountaineering rangers dedicate themselves to serving visitors and helping others in one of the most challenging environments in the world. Today, we mourn the loss of a valued colleague, friend and teammate. Our thoughts are with Robin’s family and loved ones.”

The National Park Service is focused on supporting the employee’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available and appropriate to share.