NORAD Emphasizes Airspace Safety and Homeland Defense Ahead of Freedom 250 Commemorations







PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — As America prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of its founding, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is reminding the public—and particularly the general aviation community—that airspace safety is a shared responsibility of the right to fly and NORAD’s responsibility to defend.

Throughout the Freedom 250 commemorative period, NORAD will continue executing its enduring homeland defense mission under Operation Noble Eagle, working alongside federal, state, local, and interagency partners to ensure the safety and security of the nation’s skies.

Federal Aviation Administration-established Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) will be in place around select events to safeguard participants, spectators, and the surrounding communities. Pilots are strongly encouraged to review FAA Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), understand applicable flight restrictions before departure, and plan accordingly.

“The freedom to fly safely depends on every member of the aviation community doing their part,” U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command said. “We ask every pilot to know before they go—review the applicable airspace restrictions, remain vigilant, and help us ensure these historic celebrations are remembered for all the right reasons.”

The Continental U.S. NORAD Region (CONR), in coordination with the FAA and other mission partners, maintains continuous aerospace warning and aerospace control responsibilities over the continental United States. During nationally significant events, those partnerships become even more important as agencies work together to ensure the safe and orderly use of the National Airspace System.

“Our mission is straightforward: defend the homeland while enabling Americans to safely celebrate this historic milestone,” Guillot said. “By staying informed and respecting temporary flight restrictions, the aviation community plays an important role in helping us protect the skies over our nation.”

Pilots should review current FAA NOTAMs, TFRs, and flight planning information before departure and maintain communication with air traffic control whenever required.

Operation Noble Eagle is NORAD’s ongoing homeland defense mission to detect, deter, and, if necessary, defeat airborne threats to North America while maintaining continuous aerospace warning and aerospace control.

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