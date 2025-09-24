Senator Murkowski Proposes Framework to Avert Government Shutdown





Washington, DC – Following the failed votes on two proposed continuing resolutions, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released the following statement and proposed a framework to avoid a government shutdown:

“Today, I voted against two partisan proposals to temporarily fund the government, neither of which had a chance of clearing the 60-vote threshold in the Senate. With these votes, we demonstrated what we can’t do – now it’s time to focus on what we can do to avert a shutdown.

“As we move forward with negotiations over the next ten days, I am offering a framework that builds upon the three appropriations bills the Senate has already passed on a bipartisan basis while also addressing some timely challenges that Americans are facing today.

“As health insurance companies set their rates ahead of November’s open enrollment period, I am proposing a one-year extension of the enhanced premium tax credits to help stabilize costs for those on the exchanges. Federal relief has made healthcare more accessible and affordable for Americans. Abruptly ending these subsidies would result in much higher costs and millions losing their insurance, placing increased strain on our healthcare system.

“As a steadfast supporter of public broadcasting, I am also proposing that we include the funding the President requested in his budget to help the Corporation for Public Broadcasting wind down its operations. This would be prioritized for rural public broadcast stations, giving communities time to create contingency plans for routine connectivity and emergency warning systems.

“Finally, Congress must be clear that we will not support pocket rescissions. The legislative branch alone is mandated to fund the government. I invite the administration to work with us to find savings and address inefficiencies, but making these decisions unilaterally is a violation of the Constitution.

“I believe this framework can be a starting point for more serious negotiations, and I will be working with my colleagues to build consensus for it. The clock is ticking, the country is watching, and there is a reasonable path available to us to prevent an unnecessary and harmful shutdown.”

Framework

Senator Murkowski is proposing the following to avoid a shutdown:

The extension of government funding at current levels through November 21, 2025.

Inclusion of the three appropriations bills that have passed the Senate, as reflected in H.R. 3944, the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2026.

An agreement to extend enhanced premium tax credits, which are set to expire on January 1, 2026, for one year. This would prevent a dramatic spike in healthcare costs for millions of Americans and provide time for the development of a longer-term solution.

In line with the President’s Budget Request, $30 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, with the following stipulations: Funds must be prioritized for rural public radio broadcast stations the Corporation determines are most in need. None of the funds can be awarded through grants or contracts to National Public Radio (NPR) for the production or acquisition of NPR programming.



Address the Office of Management and Budget’s illegal pocket rescission by extending the availability of affected funding that would otherwise expire on September 30, 2025.

