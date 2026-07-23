Sisouvanh Mounlasy, of Anchorage, Sentenced to Serve 17 Years for Drug Distribution Conviction











(Anchorage, AK) – Friday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren sentenced Sisouvanh Mounlasy to serve a composite sentence of 26 years for one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Judge Ramgren sentenced Mounlasy to serve 17 years, with the additional time suspended. Mounlasy will be placed on probation for three years following his release from incarceration.

The sentencing followed a trial held in 2025. On Nov. 7, 2025, an Anchorage jury found Mounlasy guilty of one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. The jury also found an aggravating factor that the case involved a large quantity of methamphetamine.

The charges stem from a May 6, 2022, incident where High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) officers with the Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team (AAIT) obtained a warrant to open a suspicious parcel addressed to “Beth Dilanger” at a particular address. After conducting research, investigators determined no one by the name of “Beth Dilanger” was associated with this residence. Inside the parcel, investigators discovered over three pounds of methamphetamine. Following the discovery of the drugs, investigators conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel. Sisouvanh Mounlasy accepted the delivery.

Investigators entered the residence and conducted a search. The parcel was observed in Mounlasy’s bedroom, along with distributable amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, scales, baggies, $8,322.00 in cash, and drug use paraphernalia. Mounlasy admitted he knew what was in the parcel. A total of 36 grams of heroin and an additional 55 grams of meth was seized from Mounlasy’s bedroom in addition to the three pounds of meth in the parcel. The amount of heroin involved in the case equated to approximately 550 potential user doses; there were over 13,000 potential user doses of methamphetamine.

HIDTA is a program created by Congress. The Alaska HIDTA initiative, designated in May 2018, is spread throughout the state, and includes partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. This investigation was led by the Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team and Anchorage Police Department’s Anchorage Area Drug Team.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General, Lindsay Ingaldson, of the Office of Special Prosecutions.