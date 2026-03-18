Students and Advocates to Join Lawmakers in Juneau to Spotlight 988 Crisis Response Systems during Annual Advocacy Day







Juneau, AK – On Thursday, March 19, high school students from across the state will travel to Juneau to join the Alaska chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) for the chapter’s annual Advocacy in Action Day at the Capitol. These young students will trek over 600 miles to share stories of how suicide and mental health have impacted their lives and those of their communities, as well as underscore the critical need for a robust 988 crisis response system in Alaska.

Alaska has one of the most severe mental health crises in the country, with the highest rates of adult and youth suicide. At this year’s Advocacy Day, Alaska AFSP’s top legislative priority is to strengthen the crisis response system and advance HB 138 / SB 196, legislation that would create a sustainable funding stream for the 988 lifeline and implement the Crisis Now Model. This model would ensure that people in crisis can get the care they need – whether that’s support from a trained crisis counselor, mobile crisis teams that will meet you anytime anywhere, or receiving and stabilization facilities, which can serve as an alternative to hospitals and emergency departments.

Full event details can be found below. If you’d like to speak with attendees of the Advocacy Action Day, please reach out to inseparable@berlinrosen.com. Please note that students will not be available for interviews.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Alaska’s AFSP Annual Advocacy Action Day Press Conference

When: Thursday, March 19 from 11:30 am – 12:30pm AKDT

Where: Outside steps of the Alaska State Capitol (120 4th St, Juneau, AK 99801)

Who:

Representative Genevieve Mina (HD-91), sponsor of HB 138

Senator Scott Kawasaki (D-P), sponsor of SB 196

Representative Nellie Unanjiq Jimmie (HD-38)

Nicole Bick, State Campaign Lead, Inseparable

Jim Biela, Advocacy Ambassador & Vice Chair Public Policy for American Federation for Suicide Prevention, Alaska

Jennifer Johnson-Sahaba, Principal at Nelson Island School in Toksook Bay, Alaska

Students from the Nelson Island School & Negtemiut Elitnaurviat School in Nightmute (Note: Students will give remarks during the event but will not be available for interviews.)

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