‘Trillion-Dollar Scam’: Lawmakers Demand Halt to Trump’s Golden Dome Boondoggle







“Trump’s dangerous… boondoggle will not protect Americans. It’s just a giveaway to defense contractor buddies like Elon Musk,” said US Sen. Ed Markey.



Democratic lawmakers are taking aim at President Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system, which the Congressional Budget Office projected last month would cost $1.2 trillion to create, deploy, and operate over the first 20 years of its existence.

Ten members of Congress, led by Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Reps. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) and Don Beyer (D-Va.), sent a letter to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday demanding information on the proposed project’s cost to taxpayers and its projected effectiveness.

The letter begins by noting that officials working on the Golden Dome still have not shared key details about the project with the CBO, which the independent agency said has made it “impossible to estimate the long-term cost” of the system.

“It is one thing to withhold design details or performance specifications of certain systems,” the letter says, “but it is quite another to withhold the entire system architecture that you expect Congress to approve and fund. Congress and the American public have a right to know what they are paying for.”

The letter says that transparency about the system’s architecture is particularly important given the questions that have been raised about how successful it would be at halting missile attacks. This is especially true, the letter emphasized, given the administration’s insistence that the true cost of the system will be less than one-fifth of the CBO’s projections.

“Simply put, there is no way that a Golden Dome system that costs $185 billion could possibly live up to the promise of ‘forever ending the missile threat to the American homeland,’” the letter states. “According to CBO’s calculations, even a system that would cost $3 trillion would not meet that ambitious goal, which would need to be able to engage hundreds of missiles. If the administration has not scaled back its goals for the system, the current official price tag is woefully unrealistic.”

The letter concludes by asking several questions about the project, including the administration’s estimated 20-year cost, the type of system architecture being planned, and the anticipated responses to the missile shield from rival nations including China and Russia.

“We urge you to halt this dangerous plan,” the letter says, “and return to the more limited missile defense policies that have earned bipartisan support in the past.”

In a separate social media post, Markey pointed out that the project is being used to funnel money to administration allies such as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who last week became the world’s first trillionaire and is promoting racist far-right political parties throughout the world.

“Trump’s dangerous $1.2 trillion ‘Golden Dome’ boondoggle will not protect Americans,” Markey wrote. “It’s just a giveaway to defense contractor buddies like Elon Musk. We’re demanding answers from Hegseth on Trump’s trillion-dollar scam.”

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