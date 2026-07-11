Trump Accused of ‘Mugging’ Americans as War on Clean Energy Set to Cost US Economy $55 Billion a Year











“Trump is getting Americans coming and going. He’s forcing higher power bills on them by blocking clean energy, then he’s fattening the wallets of his cronies,” said former Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.



President Donald Trump’s obsession with canceling clean energy projects is bad not just for the climate, but for the US economy as a whole.

An analysis released Thursday by nonprofit green energy advocate E2 and conducted by consulting firm BW Research estimates that clean energy projects that have been shut down or downsized during Trump’s second term would have added $55 billion to the annual gross domestic product (GDP).

The analysis finds that, in addition to delivering a hit to GDP, scrapping the projects lead to 470,000 fewer jobs, including 42,000 construction jobs related to battery storage, 33,000 construction jobs related to solar projects, and 28,000 construction jobs related to electric vehicle projects.

The cancelations will also hit governments’ coffers, as they are projected to deliver a $12 billion annual reduction in tax revenues.

The report points to two big components in Trump White House’s attack on clean energy: the Republican Party’s 2025 budget law, which rolled back tax credits for clean energy programs, and the administration’s own policies, including payoffs to companies to halt project development and a permitting ban on new solar and wind projects.

Bob Keefe, executive director of E2, said the numbers outlined in the analysis show that “making it harder to build clean energy projects means lost jobs, lost investments, lost electricity supplies, and lost local tax revenues.”

“Add it all up and it’s clear,” Keefe added, “that federal actions to stop clean energy are costing all of us—consumers, businesses and our national economy—big time.”

Michael Timberlake, director of research and publications at E2, commented that Trump’s policies are “hitting exactly the kinds of projects America needs most: domestic manufacturing, battery storage, solar, wind, and electric vehicles.”

“The losses go far beyond the direct jobs announced by companies,” Timberlake said. “Every cancelled factory or power project means fewer construction workers on site, fewer suppliers filling orders, fewer dollars flowing through local economies, and fewer tax revenues for schools, fire departments, roads, and public services.”

A Friday report in The Guardian similarly highlighted the economic damage being done by Trump’s war on clean energy, with a particular focus on the Trump administration’s unprecedented policy of paying energy companies to relinquish leases for offshore wind projects they had already purchased.

Jenny Rowland-Shea, senior director for conservation policy at the Center for American Progress, told The Guardian that the administration is “trying to snuff out an entire form of energy,” which she said was a particularly irrational thing to do when Americans’ utility bills are spiking.

“It’s at a time when the United States needs more energy,” said Rowland-Shea. “As people’s rates are going up for electricity, as we see data centers gobbling up more energy.”

Former Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, whose 2020 presidential campaign focused heavily on combating the climate crisis, accused Trump and his administration of “mugging” the American public by forcing them to needlessly pay more for energy.

“Trump is getting Americans coming and going,” said Inslee. “He’s forcing higher power bills on them by blocking clean energy, then he’s fattening the wallets of his cronies—all with billions of our tax dollars.”

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