Trump’s FCC Chair Threatens to Pull Broadcast Licenses Over Negative Iran War Coverage







“Brendan Carr is threatening the media to cover the war the way the Trump regime wants. It’s one of the most anti-American messages ever posted by a government official,” one news network said.



In a move one administration critic described as “fragrantly unconstitutional,” Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr wrote a post on social media on Saturday that appeared to threaten the broadcast license of any media outlet that reported information concerning President Donald Trump’s war on Iran that the president did not like.

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions—also known as the fake news—have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not,” Carr’s message began.

Carr also shared a screenshot of a Trump post on Truth Social complaining about “Fake News Media” coverage of five US Air Force refueling planes that were reportedly hit and damaged in an Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia.

“The[is] is the federal government telling news stations to provide favorable coverage of the war or their licenses will be pulled,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on social media in response to the post. “A truly extraordinary moment. We aren’t on the verge of a totalitarian takeover. WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF IT. Act like it.”

Several other media professionals, free speech advocates, and Democratic politicians understood Carr’s post as a threat.

“The truth is this war has been a failure of historic proportions. They don’t want Americans to know that.”

“The FCC is threatening the licenses of news stations that report on the effects of Iranian attacks on the American military,” wrote journalist Séamus Malekafzali.

Bulwark economics editor Catherine Rampell wrote, “FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatens broadcast licenses over Iran War coverage.”

Journalist Sam Stein posted, “The state doesn’t like the war coverage, threatens the license of the broadcasters.”

Independent news network MediasTouch wrote: “Brendan Carr is threatening the media to cover the war the way the Trump regime wants. It’s one of the most anti-American messages ever posted by a government official.”

“The truth is this war has been a failure of historic proportions. They don’t want Americans to know that,” the group continued.

“This is worse than the comedian stuff, and by a lot. The stakes here are much higher. He’s not talking about late night shows, he’s talking about how a war is covered.”

Several pointed out that such a threat would be in violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

“Constitutional law 101: It’s illegal for the government to censor free speech it just doesn’t like about Trump’s Iran war,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) posted on social media. “This threat is straight out of the authoritarian playbook.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who has faced scrutiny from the administration for advising service members to disobey illegal orders, wrote: “When our nation is at war it is critical that the press is free to report without government interference. It is literally in the Constitution. This is overreach by the FCC because this administration doesn’t like the microscope and doesn’t want to be held accountable.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote, “If Trump doesn’t like your coverage of the war, his FCC will pull your broadcast license. That is flagrantly unconstitutional.”

Aaron Terr, the director of public advocacy at the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression, said: “The president’s hand-picked misinformation czar is at it again, singling out ‘fake news’ that conflicts with his boss’ political agenda. The First Amendment doesn’t allow the government to censor information about the war it’s waging.”

Free Press senior director of strategy and communications Timothy Karr responded to Carr with a screenshot of the First Amendment and the words: “Here it is—as it seems you’ve forgotten what you swore an oath to ‘support and defend.’”

This is not the first time that Carr has been accused of putting his loyalty to Trump over his duty to the Constitution. In September, he pressured ABC to take comedian Jimmy Kimmel off the air over remarks Kimmel had made following the murder of Charlie Kirk.

While ABC eventually reinstated Kimmel’s show following public backlash, free speech advocates warned at the time that the Trump administration would not stop trying to censor opposing views.

“The Trump regime’s war on free speech is no joke—and it’s not over,” Free Press co-CEO Craig Aaron said at the time.

Indeed, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) wrote of Carr’s Saturday statement: “This is worse than the comedian stuff, and by a lot. The stakes here are much higher. He’s not talking about late night shows, he’s talking about how a war is covered.”

Carr’s note comes at a particularly urgent time for independent media coverage in the US, as Paramount Skydance, which is run by the son of pro-Trump billionaire Larry Ellison, is set to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN. The Trump administration has often criticized CNN’s coverage, including of the war.

On Friday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters, “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better,” as he complained about a CNN report on how the Pentagon underestimated the risk that Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz in response to US aggression.

Carr has already spoken out in favor of the merger, telling CNBC he thought it was a “good deal, and I think it should get through pretty quickly.”