Ventsislav Hurd, of Fairbanks, Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor







(Fairbanks, AK) – On June 9, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett, found 36-year-old Ventsislav Hurd guilty of three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree at a bench trial.

Between the years of 2021 and 2023, Hurd sexually abused the 11- to 12-year-old child on multiple occasions. Hurd had a personal relationship with the child’s parent. The sexual abuse was reported to Fairbanks Police Department in 2023.

For each conviction of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, Hurd faces a presumptive range of 40 to 60 years. Due to his criminal history, Hurd faces a minimum sentence of 65 years.

Hurd remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections, without bail, pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026 at 2:30 pm.

Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said “Hurd’s sexual abuse of the young victim is deeply disturbing. He violated the trust of the victim and her parent. He caused great harm that will have lifelong consequences.” DA Dallaire thanks ADA Kathryn Mason, Paralegal Joleen Cooper, LOA Kayli Dollard, and the Fairbanks Police Department for their hard work and dedication to this case. He also thanks the victim for her courage in facing her abuser and testifying in court.