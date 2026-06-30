‘Yeah, That’s Illegal’: USPS Chief Says States Won’t Receive Mail Ballots Unless They Hand Voter Rolls to Trump







“You’re making a decision that people cannot vote by mail. That’s unacceptable,” said US Sen. Gary Peters.



Postmaster General David Steiner drew the ire of Democratic senators and voting rights advocates on Wednesday when he said that the US Postal Service would not deliver mail-in ballots in states that do not hand their voter files to the Trump administration.

During a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the panels ranking member, asked Steiner if USPS would deliver ballots in a state whose government had refused the Trump administration’s request for access to its absentee voter list.

“Under our proposed regulation, no,” Steiner replied. “We would tell the state that we need the manifest.”

Peters responded by accusing USPS of creating a rule that “coerces” states into handing their voter files to the federal government even though they are under no legal obligation to do so.

“You’re making a decision that people cannot vote by mail,” Peters said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) also sparred with Steiner during the hearing, informing the postmaster general that USPS had absolutely no role to play in determining how states conduct their elections.

“You run the Postal Service, you deliver the mail,” Blumenthal said. “You don’t review ballots or registration. Nobody said you should… This proposed rule is bogus.”

Blumenthal demanded Steiner commit to deliver all mail-in ballots to voters in his state regardless of whether it complied with the Trump administration’s demands, but the postmaster general said he would not make such a commitment.

“Our proposed rule is subject to litigation,” Steiner told him. “We’ll see how that all turns out.”

“Well, I guess we will see,” Blumenthal replied, “but it will probably be in court.”