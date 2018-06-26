Alaska Air Guardsmen Assist Search for Super Cub on Way to McCarthy

Jun 26, 2018.
Alaska Air national Guard chopper. AANG

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons were dispatched Monday morning in search of an overdue aircraft that was headed to McCarthy.

The 211th RQS HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and crew, including two pararescuemen onboard from the 212th RQS, searched the pilot’s reported route, south of Fairbanks, Monday evening.

A family member’s concerned call to the RCC initiated the search for pilot and wife who were onboard the missing Piper PA-18 Super Cub, triggering the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center’s Search and Rescue capabilities around 10:40 a.m. Monday morning. The RCC took immediate action, coordinating with state and local agencies.


Four aircraft from the Civil Air Patrol, two U.S. Marine Corps aircraft and aircraft from the National Park Service as well as Good Samaritan volunteer pilots all assisted with the search Monday and Monday evening. Aircraft returned to base Monday night after 10 p.m. and a search plan isin place for the search to continue early Tuesday morning.

