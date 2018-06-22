Coast Guard, Sitka Fire Rescue, good Samaritans rescue 6 near Long Island in Sitka Sound

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, a Sitka Fire Rescue crew, and four good Samaritan crews rescued three adults and three children after their 27-foot cabin cruiser began taking on water near Long Island in Sitka Sound, Tuesday evening.
The Jayhawk crew lowered two dewatering pumps to the crews of good Samaritan vessels.
The children were placed into a life raft with life jackets and were quickly picked up by the crew of the Poseidon, a good Samaritan vessel, and transported to Sitka. The crew of the Stingray, a good Samaritan vessel, placed the sinking cabin cruiser in tow. The Stingray crew transferred the tow of the cabin cruiser to the Garnett, a good Samaritan vessel, who towed it to Sitka.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a mayday call from the crew of the cabin cruiser via VH-FM channel 16. Watchstanders requested the launch of the Jayhawk crew.
“This is a great example of an exceptional response by the local community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Plunkett, Jayhawk pilot. “Without their assistance and rapid response by a number of vessels, these boaters would likely have wound up in the water. “
Source: USCG
