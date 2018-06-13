One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Dual Sterling Highway Motorcycle Crashes

Alaska Native News Jun 13, 2018.

On Monday evening at just before 9 pm, troopers responded to a reported crash of two Harley-Davidson motorcycles near mile 115 of the Sterling Highway.

When they arrived at the scene they found that one driver, 62-year-old Thomas Clinton Salmon, had died at the scene. The other driver of a separate Harley, Jason Thomas McWilliams, age 47, had suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. 

The investigation revealed that the two drivers lost control on a curved stretch of the highway and left the roadway crashing into a ditch.

Troopers are continuing their investigation and said that they believe alcohol was a factor in the double crash.

