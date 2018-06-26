Third Indicted Beruman Murder Suspect Captured During Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Jun 26, 2018.

The third suspect in the March 8th, 2017 murder of Anchorage man 32-year-old Craig Beruman II who was found deceased in the McDonalds parking lot has been located, the Anchorage Police Department announced on Monday.

The third of three suspects indicted for the murder of Beruman, 32-year-old Nicole Diaz was located as a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on Raspberry and Minnesota on Saturday morning, was taken into custody and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

She had been indicted on charges of Murder I, Murder II, and Robbery I. At the time of Beruman’s murder, Diaz was out on bail.

The other two suspects indicted on June 5th were 22-year-old Chaz Shanigan and 25-year-old Devontay Gordon. Both of those suspects are already in custody.





Shanigan, who was indicted on charges of Murder I, Murder II, Robbery I, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon, had escaped custody while housed at the Cordova Center, is currently serving a felony sentence at Spring Creek Correctional on a previous crime.

Gordon, who was indicted for Murder II and Robbery I was on supervised felony probation at the time of Beruman’s murder, is currently incarcerated at Goose Creek on an unrelated crime.

Beruman had been shot in a hotel room in what is believed to be a drug-related incident at Executive Suites, and wounded, jumped out the window and got into a vehicle and was driven off, he survived only a few feet and made it only as far as the McDonalds parking lot next door where he exited the vehicle and died in the lot.