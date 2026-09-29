$330,000 raised at 2026 Blue & Gold celebration











Donors and partners at Saturday’s Blue & Gold Celebration raised $330,000 to support scholarships and other programs at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, topping last year’s total by more than $15,000.

“This has been an amazing night. … It reminds me what a tight-knit and close community we are, and that is what has been the case here at Troth Yeddha’ since the very beginning,” said UAF Chancellor Russ Vander Lugt at the conclusion of the evening. “What makes UAF special is what is going to carry us into the future. … So thank you for being part of that, being a part of UAF’s future.”

The event was presented by Kinross Alaska and drew nearly 250 university supporters and alumni. The evening included a live art demonstration by UAF student and artist Emily Pomrenke, whose hand-beaded multimedia painting sold for $2,100 at the live auction.

The event recognized the 2026 recipients of the Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching, Research and Service Awards:

Derek Sikes, professor of entomology and curator of insects at the University of Alaska Museum of the North, received the distinguished research award.

Jill Faudree, professor of mathematics in the College of Natural Science and Mathematics, received the distinguished teaching award.

Leslie Shallcross, professor of extension in health, home and family development for the Cooperative Extension Service, received the distinguished service award.

Following the presentation of the awards, attendees bid on items and experiences, including a ride-along with the North Campus trails groomer, behind-the-scenes access to UAF Department of Theatre and Film productions, an after-hours book club experience at Rasmuson Library and dinner at the Chancellor’s House with Russ and Rebekah Vander Lugt.

In addition to bidding on experiences during the live auction, donors texted their pledges and raised their blue and gold paddles to compete for top honors in UAF support. By the end of the night, the gold team had raised nearly $147,000 while the blue team had raised nearly $83,000. The gold team total included a $30,000 gift from Kinross Alaska to support the new gold exhibit at the UA Museum of the North.

“The value of philanthropy spans across our entire university,” Vander Lugt said. “And I believe that giving is contagious. It creates a ripple effect through our communities and our partners.”

UAF