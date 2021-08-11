Valdez Man Flips, Drowns on the Tonsina River Monday







Alaska State responded to the Tonsina River approximately two miles from the Richardson Highway on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a drowning on the river via HELO 3 at about 1:30 pm.

36-year-old Reese Doyle flipped his kayak on the river while kayaking and would sink below the surface for ten minutes before members of his group were able to locate and pull him out. Lifesaving efforts were performed for approximately 45 minutes but the efforts were not successful.

When troopers arrived on HELO 3, Doyle’s remains were flown to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. Doyle’s next of kin were notified.





