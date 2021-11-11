Helo-3 Rescues Four Women from Tanana River Island





On Tuesday afternoon Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks were notified that there were four woman stranded on an island on the Tanana River.

AST reports that “The Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire responded to the area.” But, upon their arrival at 2:57 pm, they determined that the conditions were too dangerous to conduct a rescue of the four stranded females.

A short time later Helo 3 responded to the scene and plucked the women off of the island and to safety.

AST reports no injuries.



