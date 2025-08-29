Dallas Brown Concicted of Serious Assault on Girlfriend









(Fairbanks, AK) – Wednesday, a Fairbanks jury found 26-year-old Dallas Brown guilty of Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Assault in the Fourth Degree.

The convictions stem from a March 22, 2024, assault by Brown on his girlfriend, resulting in four fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. The jury also found the aggravating factor that Brown and his girlfriend resided in the same household. Brown was acquitted of a second count of Assault in the Second Degree, which alleged the strangulation of his victim.

Following his conviction, Brown is being held without bail in the custody of the Department of Corrections pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for Feb. 5, 2026, at 2:45 p.m. Due to the aggravating factor, Brown faces a sentence of 7 years to 20 years on the felony allegations.

Assistant District Attorneys Kathyrn Mason and Lauren Wood prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Joleen Cooper and Law Office Assistant Caleb Cooper. The Fairbanks Police Department conducted the investigation.

Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said, “We thank the jury for their time and careful consideration in this very serious matter. Additionally, I want to acknowledge the hard work by the members of this office and the Fairbanks Police Department for ensuring justice was achieved on behalf of this victim and our community; this was a team effort. We look forward to preparing for sentencing.”